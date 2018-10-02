Serena Williams en topless para una campaña contra el cáncer

Serena Williams causó furor en las redes sociales, este domingo, con un video en el que aparece cantando en topless para una campaña de prevención del cáncer.

La tenista estadounidense canta a capela la canción I Touch Myself (Me toco), del grupo australiano The Divinyls, en apoyo a la organización Breast Cancer Network Australia.

"En este mes de sensibilización sobre el cáncer de mama, he grabado una versión del éxito mundial de Divinyls 'I Touch Myself' para recordar a las mujeres que realicen de forma regular un autoexamen", escribió Serena Williams en su cuenta Instagram.

"Sí, tuve que hacer un esfuerzo, pero lo hice porque es una cuestión que afecta a todas las mujeres, de todos los colores y en todo el mundo. La detección precoz es crucial. Y salva muchas vidas", agregó.

La elección de la canción no fue casual, ya que I Touch Myself fue coescrita por la cantante Chrissy Amphlett, quien murió en 2013, de un cáncer de mama cuando tenía sólo 53 años.