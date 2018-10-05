DONALD TRUMP ACUDE A VOTAR

08, Noviembre, 2016 5 a.m.

El candidato republicano, Donald Trump, votó hoy en la ciudad de Nueva York en las elecciones presidenciales que se están celebrando en Estados Unidos y aseguró que todo está saliendo "muy bien". “Todo pinta bien, las cosas están saliendo muy bien", afirmó Trump en unas breves declaraciones a los periodistas que se encontraban en el interior del centro de votación poco antes de depositar su voto. El magnate neoyorquino llegó minutos antes de las 11:00 horas local a una escuela pública del centro de Manhattan, muy cerca del rascacielos Trump Tower, donde ejerció su derecho acompañado de su esposa, Melania Trump.  

