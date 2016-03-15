15, Marzo, 2016 12:43 p.m.

ALERTA SOBRE INFORMACION FALSA DE UN POSIBLE TERREMOTO EN MANAGUA

None
El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés) advirtió al Instituto Nicaragüense de Estudios Territoriales (INETER) sobre NOTICIAS SIN FUNDAMENTOS que están circulando en la web alrededor de un posible terremoto en Managua.El USGS señaló que una persona nombrada Jork Kevin Drow, quien se hace pasar como miembro de esta institución, está publicando en un perfil en Facebook estas informaciones sin fundamento. La comunicación dirigida al INETER es firmada por el señor John Pallister, Director del Programa de Desastre Volcánico para las Cascadas de la USGS. A continuación carta recibida por el señor Jonn Pallister;
Dear Friends; Thanks for this.... I have checked the name Jork Kevin Drow online... he attributes himself to USGS and NASA. He is definitely not from USGS, and he does not show up in a search of NASA. In short, these appear to be only "self-attributions" on his Facebook page. In addition, he has no scholarly references that come up in a Google Scholar search... and checking his Facebook page suggests that he issues a wide range of alerts in different fields. We occasionally come across people on the web who appoint themselves as experts and then make unsubstantiated forecasts. In USGS our approach to dealing with such things is to maintain our official communication of factual information and disregard unfounded pronouncements. As far as his warnings, you certainly know far more about the situation in Nicaragua. Best regards, John John S. Pallister, Chief Volcano Disaster Assistance Program USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory.1300 SE Cardinal Court. Vancouver, WA 98683 jpallist@usgs.gov. +1 360-993-8964 office. Mobile (sms capable) +1 360 713-3788
