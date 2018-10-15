Managua, Nicaragua 15, Octubre, 2018 10:39 p.m.

Así fue liberado el maratonista Alex vanegas

Lucía Pineda 100% Noticias

ÚLTIMA HORA

1
Se reportan inundaciones en Jinotega y Matagalpa

hace 4 horas

2
Así fue liberado el maratonista Alex vanegas

hace 4 horas

3
Reportan desaparición de 3 jóvenes

hace 4 horas

4
Liberan a activistas sociales que habían sido detenidos e...

hace 8 horas

5
Familiares denuncian arrestos ilegales de manifestantes

hace 10 horas

6
Camioneta queda volcada en rotonda de Chinandega

hace 10 horas