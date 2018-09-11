Winnie Harlow: la primera modelo con vitíligo que modelará para Victoria's Secret

Este año el popular desfile de moda no será el mismo y es que Victoria’s Secret tiene entre sus desfilantes a Winnie Harlow, de 24 años, una bella modelo canadiense que padece de vitíligo y que con su ingreso rompe los estereotipos de belleza del show de lencería.
El video en el que Winnie se entera que ha sido elegida para desfilar a nombre de la marca ya se hizo viral en las redes sociales. En imágenes, la espigada modelo luce emocionada y entre lágrimas abraza a una de sus compañeras.
I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs - thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview 😭🙏🏽💗🙈
Pese a la despigmentación de la piel de la modelo, ella jamás ha sido discriminada en la industria y desde que debutó en 'America's Next Top Model' (en el 2014) su carrera no ha parado.
“Tuve una crisis nerviosa antes de entrar en el casting más demoledor de mi vida. Le pedí al conductor que diera la vuelta a la manzana de nuevo antes de entrar en las oficinas de Victoria’s Secret”, recordó la modelo.
Cabe señalar que tras el fichaje, Winnie se convierte en la primera modelo con vitíligo en ser parte de la pasarela anual de Victoria’s Secret. Además su incursión en el desfile le da la oportunidad de convertirse en una de las mejores modelos del año.
Las demás modelos confirmadas son: Bella Hadid, Toni Garrn, Barbara Palvin, Barbara Fialho, Kelly Gale, Megan Williams, Devon Windsor, Cindy Bruna, Shanina Shaik, Maggie Laine, Leomie Anderson, entre otras.