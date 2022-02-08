"The Power of the Dog" lidera las nominaciones de los Óscar con 12 candidaturas

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 8 feb (EFE).- La cinta "The Power of the Dog", de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con 12 candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94 edición de los Óscar, que anunció este martes la Academia de Hollywood.

Por detrás de este drama se sitúan "Dune", con 10 nominaciones, "Belfast" y "West Side Story", con 7 cada una, y "King Richard", con 6 candidaturas.

El Óscar a la mejor película se lo disputarán entre "Belfast", "Coda", "Don't Look Up", "Dune", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog" y "West Side Story".

A esa lista se suma la japonesa "Drive My Car", que como hizo "Parasite" en 2020, competirá tanto en la categoría de mejor película general como en la sección internacional, que dejó fuera a la española "El buen patrón", a la mexicana "Noche de fuego" y a la panameña "Plaza Catedral".

El resto de nominadas a mejor largometraje extranjero son: "Flee" (Dinamarca), "The Hand of God" (Italia), "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bután) y "The Worst Person in the World" (Noruega).

Habrá una importante presencia española en las categorías de interpretación, ya que tanto Javier Bardem como Penélope Cruz consiguieron una nominación por su trabajo en "Being The Ricardos", para él, y "Madres Paralelas", para ella.

Junto a Bardem, la categoría de mejor actor protagonista contará con Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) y Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

Cruz, por su parte, comparte nominación con Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") y Nicole Kidman ("Being The Ricardos").

Además, el español Alberto Iglesias, habitual colaborador de Pedro Almodóvar, también será candidato por la música de "Madres Paralelas", nominada a mejor banda sonora, en la que es su cuarta nominación.

Sin embargo, el director manchego no ha logrado figurar entre los nominados a mejor dirección que son: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”),Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) y Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”).

Lista de nominados a la 94 edición de los Óscar